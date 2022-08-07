Arby's May Have A Loaded New Offering On The Way
In September 2021, Arby's challenged fans on Twitter to prove their love by showing their knowledge of the sandwich menu: "Oh, you're Arby's biggest fan? Name one sandwich." It doesn't take a stalwart fan to recognize that Arby's is best known for its roast beef sandwiches. So that would be an easy test to pass as school picks back up and the extra-curricular activities begin. However, the brand also likes to offer new items that fans have learned about.
While the quick service restaurant lets everyone know, "We've got the meats," it's also got some surprises. Per CNN Business, the brand added a burger – the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger – to its menu for the first time ever in May of this year. But that's not all the chain has been up to. Apparently, it may be playing around with its White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese. We know you shouldn't play with your food, but according to Chew Boom, there has been a sighting of a new cheesy item, and it's loaded.
Someone found Arby's Loaded Mac 'N Cheese in Georgia
It sounds like Arby's may be applying the concept of a loaded baked potato to its White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese. Per Chew Boom, a YouTuber in Georgia who goes handle of Steverville posted a video review of Arby's Loaded Mac 'N Cheese – Chicken Bacon Ranch. Judging from his description, the item is just what it sounds like: white cheddar mac and cheese topped with pieces of fried chicken, bacon, and Ranch dressing. The reviewer says that he has only seen this item at two Arby's restaurants in his area.
What was the reviewer's take on this seemingly hard-to-fine item? At first, Steverville found the addition of Ranch to this loaded dish a little suspect, confessing the "flavors don't complement each other very well. But they're not bad together either." However, he ultimately concludes that after a few bites, it's actually pretty good. He further conjectures that based on the hearty nature of the dish, Arby's may be testing it for the winter months ahead. Steverville's final verdict: He would buy it again and even likes it more than KFC's Mac & Cheese Bowls.
If Steverville broke the news about a new Arby's item that seems to be under wraps, it wouldn't be the first time something like that happened. When Arby's was testing its Wagyu Burger, fast food fans on Reddit shared sightings of the sandwich before the company made any official announcements.