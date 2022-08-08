The Vegas Restaurant Bacon Lovers Need To Know About

Few foods summon the drool response quicker that a sizzling pan of bacon. Why do salivary glands react so quickly to these strands of pork? Apparently, this is due to two significant bacon traits. The Telegraph explains that the first is the "Maillard Reaction," a chemical response to heat that causes the release of "aroma compounds," in this case the "hydrocarbons and aldehydes" that are responsible for bacon's tempting trademark scent. The second is bacon's generous amount of nitrates, particularly in the fat. During cooking, it "deepens the meaty smell as it disintegrates." It's all very scientific, but the end result is a glorious aroma that makes you slobber.

Clearly, this fragrance works. After all, over 16 million of your fellow citizens admitted to eating at least five pounds of bacon in 2020 (via Statista). And, even after indulging in all that fried pork, Americans sought out other ways to incorporate bacon into their lives. Time shares that back in 2014, Oscar Mayer provided winners (otherwise known as "bacon testers") with a special emitter that enabled their iPhones to release the smell of bacon. Yes, the Wake Up & Smell the Bacon app would wake the bacon aficionado, make frying bacon sounds, and waft this heavenly meaty scent. Seattle's J&D Foods once hired an artist to create a statue of Kevin Bacon made out of Bacon bits (per The Register). And thanks to a new Vegas eatery, you can finally satiate your need for this pork breakfast fare.