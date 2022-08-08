Crumbl Cookies' New Flavor Takes Ice Cream To The Next Level

In a food climate where "more is more" seems to reign supreme, the tried-and-true cookie flavor of chocolate chip just isn't going to get folks running like it used to. Sure, chocolate chip cookies will always be loved, but in the current competitive market of national cookie companies, brands need to get bigger and bolder with their flavors. For Crumbl Cookies, off-the-wall desserts are a challenge it's not afraid to take on.

Founded in 2017, Crumbl makes an average of $1.7 million per store by attracting customers with an impressively vast selection of rotating, Instagrammable cookie flavors. Rolling out new and returning creations weekly, the brand has racked up at least 150 different Crumbl cookie flavors, according to those keeping track on Reddit. After all, if the consumer demands more variety, why not show how many different things you can add to a cookie?

Crumbl's newest flavors for the week of August 8 are inspired by carnival treats (via Instagram). While all of the flavors are unique in their own right, one does something especially unexpected with ice cream. Before we get into what exactly that flavor is, though, we just have one question for you: What would you say to some deep-fried ice cream?