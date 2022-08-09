Boba Fans Are Freaking Out Over Trader Joe's New Offering

According to Instagram account @traderjoeslist, Trader Joe's is selling a new instant boba kit that comes with four pouches of brown sugar and tapioca pearl drink mix as well as four straws to go with it. Priced at $5.49, these boba kits are both vegan and gluten-free. All that the frozen kit asks you to do is heat the drink mix in a microwave or on a stove, add it to a glass with some ice, and pour any milk of your choice on top. All-in-all, a brown sugar boba tea comes together in under a minute with the help of the instant boba kit.

While boba-loving fans said that they were running to their nearest Trader Joe's to grab a kit, a fan vouched, "Just tried them today and they're absolutely delicious!" Even those who aren't too big on boba tea seem to be loving Trader Joe's latest frozen treat.

Even Redditors seem to be thrilled about the instant boba kit with fans saying that they were already excited by the boba kit, which had far exceeded some expectations. One shopper advised that you may want to tweak the amount of milk you add to the brown sugar and tapioca pearl drink mix so that its sweetness is diluted to your liking. They recommend using unsweetened milk and adding a little more than what the kit suggests.