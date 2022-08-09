Gordon Ramsay's Sundae Has Instagram Wishing Summer Never Ended

Any mention of summer is sure to bring particular foods and flavors to mind. You've got your backyard barbeque foods, like hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, corn on the cob, and potato chips. You've got your sweet treats, like ice cream, popsicles, and apple pie. You've also got seasonal fruits and veggies, like strawberries, peaches, and watermelon.

However, as we all know, some of the tastiest summertime snacks combine more than one of our favorite flavors. For example, Daphne Oz's refreshing summer snack brings together strawberry syrup, Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and shaved coconut to create a healthy berry bark. Similarly, a salad perfect to make for summer might include lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese, and hard-boiled eggs.

Chef Gordon Ramsay recently brought Instagram to its knees with his own decadent mashup of our favorite summer foods and flavors. Yup, we're talking about a sundae, complete with generous amounts of mango and coconut. Does it get more summery than that?