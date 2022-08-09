Gordon Ramsay's Sundae Has Instagram Wishing Summer Never Ended
Any mention of summer is sure to bring particular foods and flavors to mind. You've got your backyard barbeque foods, like hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, corn on the cob, and potato chips. You've got your sweet treats, like ice cream, popsicles, and apple pie. You've also got seasonal fruits and veggies, like strawberries, peaches, and watermelon.
However, as we all know, some of the tastiest summertime snacks combine more than one of our favorite flavors. For example, Daphne Oz's refreshing summer snack brings together strawberry syrup, Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and shaved coconut to create a healthy berry bark. Similarly, a salad perfect to make for summer might include lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese, and hard-boiled eggs.
Chef Gordon Ramsay recently brought Instagram to its knees with his own decadent mashup of our favorite summer foods and flavors. Yup, we're talking about a sundae, complete with generous amounts of mango and coconut. Does it get more summery than that?
Beat the heat with a summery mango treat
It seemed like practically all of Instagram was drooling after Gordon Ramsay posted a clip of a sundae served at his Lucky Cat restaurant in London. According to his caption, the sundae filled with mango, coconut, and yogurt is "the perfect sweet treat." After layering in yogurt and mango, the sundae was topped with whipped cream and a cat-shaped cookie in reference to Ramsay's restaurant.
Within hours, Ramsay's post racked up nearly 25,000 likes and more than 100 comments. Needless to say, many of these comments were emojis of the heart, flame, and cat variety. Others commented on how yummy the sundae looked, or how they wanted the cat-shaped cookie jar in the background.
This particular sundae doesn't seem to be on any of the Lucky Cat's menus, so it might just be a seasonal treat, like Ramsay's mouthwatering gingerbread pudding. However, if you find yourself at Lucky Cat soon, you might just get lucky enough to sample this summery sundae.