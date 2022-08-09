TikTok Is Cracking Up Over Gordon Ramsay's Tortilla Slap

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Anna posted a video to TikTok showing the two playing the viral Tortilla Slap Challenge, which has spawned videos that have gotten hundreds of millions of views combined (via Bustle). The rules of the game are pretty simple: Each player takes a big gulp of water, then participates in a round of Rock, Paper, Scissors; the winner slaps the other person in the face with a tortilla. Tortillas are soft enough to not really do any serious or painful damage to the other person, so the real challenge is in seeing who can stop themselves from spraying out their mouthful of water from laughing at the silliness of it all.

The two played several rounds, each getting the chance to tortilla slap the other. As one might imagine, at separate points both ended up spewing water everywhere. Gordon really lost it in the last round. Fans in the comments of the TikTok video found the whole thing to be hilarious. "Gordon not understanding the rules of rock paper scissors is killing me," said one. "Never seen him more passionate about something," joked another. But one other fan may gave gotten to the heart of why these social media posts with his family make Ramsay seem so likable: "I love seeing Gordon act so human."