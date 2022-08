TikTok Is Cracking Up Over Gordon Ramsay's Tortilla Slap

Gordon Ramsay seems to have a split personality. There's the serious, professional Ramsay, chef of the Michelin-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, with an empire of eateries spread across the globe. Then, there's television personality Gordon Ramsay, known for his fiery temper, lack of filter, quick wit, and somewhat terrifying take on mentorship and tough love, which fans have seen on his shows "Kitchen Nightmares" and "MasterChef." But perhaps the most unexpected and most likable, role Ramsay has taken on is that of silly, social media-obsessed dad.

Ramsay often posts pictures and videos on Instagram and TikTok featuring his kids (he has five, but Ramsay said he's open to the idea of having a 6th child). He's also shown that he has a bit of a soft spot for children in his appearances on "MasterChef Junior." But really, it's the fact that he's willing to let his super-serious chef veneer slip away when he's goofing around with his kids online that often catches fans' attention, and his recent attempt at a hilarious TikTok challenge with daughter Holly Anna Ramsay is just one example.