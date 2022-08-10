Food Network Star Gina Neely's Grandbaby Is The Cutest 'Little Hershey Kiss'

Gina Neely is officially a Gigi — her modern take on the grandmother moniker. Noah Tayloe Taylor arrived on August 2, 2022, to the sheer delight of his grandmother. Neely posted an Instagram selfie holding a blue balloon with the caption, "Noah is HERE!!!!! My heart is about to explode!"

Neely was thrilled when she found out she would be having her first grand baby back in February and was not shy about expressing her desire to become a grandmother. In an interview with People, she spoke about endless praying to be a grandmother and even telling her daughters to "step it up" in regards to giving her a grandchild. The Food Network star's 33-year-old daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely finally made her dream a reality.

Back in February, Neely admitted to People that she and her family were hoping for a baby girl, but would be more than happy with a boy. Neely is used to being a "girl" mom since she has two girls and three sisters. After Noah was born, she posted that he was "the gift that will keep on giving." Once his mom and dad allowed, the cookbook author gushed over Noah in a photo, writing, "My little [Hershey] Kiss is Perfect! 🤎"