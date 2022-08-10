The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling

The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.

Thrillist notes that Austin embraces Central Texas-style barbecue, which focuses on beef, specifically brisket, that is seasoned with only salt and pepper. Central Texas-style brisket is oak-smoked for the better part of a full day. The end result is a juicy, tender piece of meat that melts in your mouth. Further, Texas barbecue is unique because pitmasters don't traditionally use sauce to marinate the beef, allowing the meat to be the true star of the show.

To ensure the best brisket flavor, pitmasters need to source the best beef. At La Barbecue, an Austin institution, this means buying meat from grass-fed, hormone-free cows from a local ranch. Unfortunately, this prized beef was the subject of a recent heist.