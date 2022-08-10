The Controversial Reason A Starbucks Employee Quit Over A Pet

Those who have worked in the service industry know that you can't just take a day off, you usually have to find someone to cover your shift. College student and Starbucks barista Auralee Smith was in a tough position when she learned that her family dog had to be put down, and she texted her manager to let her know that she was going to try and get her shift covered the following day (via Insider).

To her surprise, her manager stressed that she needed to find coverage and asked if she could reschedule the appointment (via Twitter). Smith then revealed what it was really like to work at Starbucks and put in her two weeks notice because she was frustrated with the "toxic and callous" work culture (per Insider).

The former Starbucks barista then posted a screenshot of the messages on Reddit and Twitter and received mixed reactions. "I'm so sorry about your dog. Pets are family and friends all in one package. Your employer has no soul and I wouldn't bother with coverage or notice," replied one Redditor. "While I understand why you would be upset, the manager offered condolences and was understanding as long as you're able to get coverage," another person tweeted. A representative of Starbucks told Insider that the text messages "do not show the full picture" and that Smith's resignation letter indicated that she had no hard feelings toward the company.