The Unexpected Sam's Club Popcorn Cereal Lovers Will Want To Try

According to the Sam's Club website, the store's exclusive popcorn snack is frosted with bits of delectable Trix cereal. However, even though the treat is more popcorn than cereal, the Club recommends washing it down with a tall glass of milk to truly experience all the nostalgia of devouring your favorite childhood breakfast. Sam's Club is currently selling each 20-ounce bag of Trix Fruity Popcorn at around $7 for a limited time.

Instagrammer ohheysamsclub posted about the snack and Sam's Club's shoppers in the comments section were quick to express their excitement for the Trix-filled treat in the comments. One user wrote, "Sounds bomb." Another posted, "Yum! Need to try this!"

If cereal fans find that they can't get enough of the Trix flavored popcorn, they may also want to head to Walmart (the parent company of Sam's Club) to stock up on two other made-for-cereal-lovers popcorn snacks – Cocoa Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn are currently available at many of the retailer's locations. With enough determination and a Sam's club membership, adamant cereal fans may even be able to stock their cabinets with all three cereal popcorn snacks. Wondering what to wear while you shop? You can always opt for some cereal-inspired Crocs (per USA Today).