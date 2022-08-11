Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

While some are excited at the prospect of a cashier-free shopping experience, others are a bit more skeptical and prefer the comfort of an actual checkout counter with a human employee. And Amazon and Whole Foods have found a way to accommodate both types. In addition to its cashierless stores, Whole Foods is now going to offer "palm-scanning technology" at various locations, starting in California.

The Verge expands on this new concept, explaining that customers will have to go through a process of registering their palm scan and connecting it to their card at a register before using the tech for the first time. The store also requires participants to provide a "phone number" and "agree to Amazon's terms of service." From there, customers can shop as they normally would, but instead of whipping out a card at checkout, they simply reach out their hand and their card information is applied and charged.

According to CNBC, Amazon has toyed with palm-scanning tech before, called Amazon One, introducing the idea of using the palm as a means of identification when entering "Just Walk Out" stores both for their own brand and Whole Foods, but this option offers a way for customers to maintain their normal checkout rituals while saving themselves time in searching for their wallet or having to quickly put cash or cards away while others line up behind them. Just don't start waving your hands around near other registers.