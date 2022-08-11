Why Instagram Is Begging Bobby Flay To Put His Shoes On

On August 9, Bobby Flay posted a video to his Instagram where he showed himself cooking up what might be one of the most delicious things you can make with zucchini – zucchini pasta. In the post, Flay roasted zucchini and boiled noodles on a gas stove, and fans couldn't help but notice the chef was working with the hot food and open flames without shoes on.

Many Instagrammers in the comment section were quick to note their distress over Flay being barefoot in the kitchen. One user wrote, "Frying food in bare feet is risky business!!" Another posted, "Bobby, please wear shoes in the kitchen — they're too nice to get injured!"

While many of Flay's fans were shocked by this revelation, this doesn't seem to be the first time Flay has posted himself cooking without shoes on. One Instagram user posted "I'm obsessed with this man always being barefoot." And Flay being barefoot while cooking does in fact seem to be a trend for the chef. In an earlier Instagram post, Flay took audiences through how he whips up Braised Cod in Miso Broth without shoes on.

Still, Flay has also been seen wearing shoes in some of his other videos, like when he ran viewers through how to prepare Grapefruit Cranberry Red Wine Relish in honor of Thanksgiving. So maybe there is some methodical intention behind the chef's barefooted madness.