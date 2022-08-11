Levain Bakery Has Big News For Cookie Lovers

Levain Bakery is named after the French word for leavening agents used to make sourdough bread, according to the New York City-based bakery's website. Though the company has now expanded to include its mega-popular cookies, its name has stayed the same to honor its beginnings as an artisanal bread source. Levain's reputation for cookies began after the huge success of its chocolate chip walnut cookie, which was placed in the bakery's case simply as a trial.

According to Today, the cookies were originally created by owners Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, who needed edible fuel while participating in a triathlon. "I was at the bakery by myself and I thought, 'Maybe I'll just make, just for the fun of it, a batch of those cookies,'" McDonald said. "And they all sold." Following the success of the cookies, The New York Times approached the business for an interview, further solidifying the bakery as a New York staple. So, what's the big deal about these cookies? Interested DoorDash users are about to find out.