The All Star-Chefs Whose Show Twitter Wants More Of

It seems reasonable to imagine a streaming service like Netflix might have a team of specialists scouring social media to ascertain what content to feature. However, Seeking Alpha reports that Netflix makes most of its money off of subscription fees and DVD rentals the same way Costco makes a chunk of revenue from membership fees (via Motley Fool). In other words, it may not matter to Netflix if many people are watching any given show; as long as people keep paying their subscription fees and renting their DVDs, Netflix is going to do just fine (via Gizmodo).

This might seem hard to fathom, especially for those who can still remember a time when the survival of their favorite television show was almost solely at the mercy of Nielson ratings, similar to how a film's success can be judged by its number of screening days, per Service Business. However, when Netflix cancels a cult-favorite series despite fans asking for more the platform's disregard for ratings becomes apparent. Take "The OA," for example, which was canceled after two seasons even while deeply disappointed fans lobbied on social media and protested in person at the Netflix headquarters on both coasts to #BringBackOA, per Thrillist.

But who's to say Netflix won't listen to the fans in some cases? Indeed, that would appear to be what's driving a burgeoning movement on Twitter to get a couple of all-star celebrity chefs the second season of their show.