Instagram Is Raining Praise On Sunny Anderson's Rainbow Waffle

Fans of Sunny Anderson know that she is truly a joy to follow. Her career in the food world has spanned years, and she is very rarely without a smile. While many know her as one of the several lovable co-hosts from "The Kitchen," Anderson has made a name for herself outside of that kitchen, both in her own kitchen and on-screen in the kitchens of fellow chefs like Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, and more.

And her online presence is just as fun-loving. She treats followers to her goofy and oftentimes self-deprecating humor. For example, fans were over the moon watching Anderson serenade her pizza in a past Instagram post. Another post highlighted Anderson's heartwarming experience of turning a former troll into an ally. So it's hard not to expect that when she posts about food, it will be equally joyful. Judging from the reactions, joy is exactly the feeling conjured by her rainbow waffle.