The Returning Crumbl Cookies Flavor That Has Cheesecake Lovers Excited

If you're obsessed with all things cheesecake, you've probably savored many treats inspired by the taste of the sweet custard-like dessert. Frequent fast food goers may often find themselves at Sonic so that they can sip away at a graham cracker-dusted Cheesecake Sonic Blast shake, which comes in pretty close to number one on our popular Sonic Blast list. And serious Cheesecake fans are sure to fondly remember when Pop-Tart launched limited-time pastries that tasted like eating Cheesecake for breakfast (via Walmart). But now, another well-loved way for Cheesecake fanatics to devour their favorite dessert is back thanks to one of America's most adored cookie makers.

Since its inception in 2017, as reported by ABC News, Crumbl Cookies has transformed some of the U.S.'s favorite snacks into lager-than-life cookie fun with its weekly menu lineups. Last week, the cookie producer brought the spirit of summer festivals to its fans by releasing a fried ice cream cookie. But, according to a post the company made on Instagram, its cookie lineup for the week of August 14 seems to be all about warm baked goods — and Crumbl Cookies' cheese-cake-influenced flavor is back on the menu.