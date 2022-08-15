The Gordon Ramsay Choco Tacos That Are Taking Over TikTok

If you've poked your head into mainstream media at all during July and August of 2022, it's likely that you've heard about one of the summer's national tragedies: the discontinuation of the Choco Taco, the vanilla fudge swirl ice cream packed into a taco shell-shaped cone and sealed with hardened nutty chocolate.

Klondike, the ice cream brand and proud manufacturer of the Choco Taco, announced that it would be discontinuing the beloved frozen dessert effective immediately (via CNN Business). This meant that the last of the world's Choco Tacos are sitting in freezer aisles nationwide, and once they are all claimed by Choco Taco-holics, they will never be restocked.

Although the Klondike product may be going away, that doesn't mean that the concept of the Choco Taco must go away too. Since Klondike made the bleak announcement, homemade Choco Taco recipes have been popping up left and right all over the internet. Luckily for those with the most refined taste in frozen treats, one of those recipes comes from culinary legend Gordon Ramsay.