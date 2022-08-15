The Gordon Ramsay Choco Tacos That Are Taking Over TikTok
If you've poked your head into mainstream media at all during July and August of 2022, it's likely that you've heard about one of the summer's national tragedies: the discontinuation of the Choco Taco, the vanilla fudge swirl ice cream packed into a taco shell-shaped cone and sealed with hardened nutty chocolate.
Klondike, the ice cream brand and proud manufacturer of the Choco Taco, announced that it would be discontinuing the beloved frozen dessert effective immediately (via CNN Business). This meant that the last of the world's Choco Tacos are sitting in freezer aisles nationwide, and once they are all claimed by Choco Taco-holics, they will never be restocked.
Although the Klondike product may be going away, that doesn't mean that the concept of the Choco Taco must go away too. Since Klondike made the bleak announcement, homemade Choco Taco recipes have been popping up left and right all over the internet. Luckily for those with the most refined taste in frozen treats, one of those recipes comes from culinary legend Gordon Ramsay.
Ramsay to the rescue
Foodies on TikTok were delighted when Gordon Ramsay posted a video for homemade Choco Tacos on his official account. A response to the discontinuation of the Klondike product, the caption of the video reads "#Chocotaco forever.....or even homemade !"
The video shows the assembly of the dish, starting with batter for the shell delicately being spread on a pan in a circular shape and briefly baked in the oven. Vanilla ice cream is scooped into the shell which is folded into a taco shape, and then the ice cream-filled taco is dipped in a mixture of melted chocolate and coconut oil followed by hand-chopped nuts. The result: a handcrafted gourmet Choco Taco that might even look more scrumptious than its original counterpart.
Though Ramsay has yet to release the full recipe for his version of a Choco Taco, TikTokers were elated by the video, posting comments like "Thank you for your service" and "Don't be shy... drop the shell recipe". Even if he never does follow up with the specifics, at least viewers now see how easy Choco Taco recreation can actually be.
Clearly, the Choco Taco isn't going away anytime soon and will live on regardless of Klondike's decision (via San Francisco Chronicle).