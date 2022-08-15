The Popular Fall Treat Dunkin' Turned Into A New Creamer
While Starbucks is still holding out on giving fall lovers a taste of its iconic pumpkin spice menu for the 2022 season, Dunkin' has already announced its fall lineup and will officially start selling the U.S. its pumpkin-flavored goods this Wednesday. But this year, Dunkin' isn't just adding new tasty fall treats, it's offering some icy drinks, like the Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher, to its selection of products.
Those whose lives truly run on Dunkin' are probably familiar with the company's line of at-home coffee creamers. And while the brand's single-serving iced coffee lineup has launched special edition flavors like its collection of limited-edition Girl Scout cookie coffees (via Chicago Sun Times), when it comes to its creamers the donut and coffee company seems to have stuck to selling its two classics, Extra, Extra, and Vanilla Extra, Extra, for the last few years (per Dunkin' Creamer). However, according to a press release from Dunkin', one of America's favorite breakfast spots is finally shaking up its creamer selection with an all-new flavor inspired by one of Dunkin's most beloved fall sweets.
The Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer may help Dunkin' fans greet fall with the perfect cup of coffee
Dunkin' fans who feel like the brand's Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Hole Treats are the best way to start off a fall day may not be able to contain their excitement. Dunkin' announced that its new special edition Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer has already been stocked on store shelves across the United States. As noted by the press release, the Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer's flavor resembles pumpkin with a bit of spice and, of course, tastes like you're sipping on a glazed donut.
Each creamer is 32 ounces and, as stated by Dunkin', contains 60 one tablespoon servings per bottle. The limited-time Dunkin' creamer can be bought for around $4.
According to Penn Live Patriot-News, unlike International Delight, which already released its grinch-adorned holiday creamers this summer, the Munchkin Donut Hole-inspired sweetener is Dunkin's first venture into seasonal creamers. However, it seems the autumn-inspired coffee creamer is already a hit with fans on Instagram. One user expressed their excitement over the new pumpkin creamer in a post, writing, "Dear @dunkin I speak on the behalf of the basic Becks of America. We thank you." Another posted a review vouching for the creamer's taste, stating, "I can taste the sweet spiced pumpkin donut flavor in every sip 10/10 recommend trying it out."