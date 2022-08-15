The Popular Fall Treat Dunkin' Turned Into A New Creamer

Dunkin' fans who feel like the brand's Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Hole Treats are the best way to start off a fall day may not be able to contain their excitement. Dunkin' announced that its new special edition Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer has already been stocked on store shelves across the United States. As noted by the press release, the Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer's flavor resembles pumpkin with a bit of spice and, of course, tastes like you're sipping on a glazed donut.

Each creamer is 32 ounces and, as stated by Dunkin', contains 60 one tablespoon servings per bottle. The limited-time Dunkin' creamer can be bought for around $4.

According to Penn Live Patriot-News, unlike International Delight, which already released its grinch-adorned holiday creamers this summer, the Munchkin Donut Hole-inspired sweetener is Dunkin's first venture into seasonal creamers. However, it seems the autumn-inspired coffee creamer is already a hit with fans on Instagram. One user expressed their excitement over the new pumpkin creamer in a post, writing, "Dear @dunkin I speak on the behalf of the basic Becks of America. We thank you." Another posted a review vouching for the creamer's taste, stating, "I can taste the sweet spiced pumpkin donut flavor in every sip 10/10 recommend trying it out."