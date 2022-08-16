Cracker Barrel Wants To Entice Ranch Lovers With A Zesty Item

When you're in the mood for some down-home comfort cooking, you may head to Cracker Barrel for its extensive menu that includes comfort classics, like its popular mac and cheese. Of course, what is a comfort food restaurant without fried chicken?! It may seem like a given, but Cracker Barrel didn't serve Southern fried chicken in its 600 stores until 2019.

According to Delish, Cracker Barrel debuted its Southern fried chicken in April 2019, the same year it celebrated its 50th anniversary. The reason it took so long? The restaurant wanted to ensure it got the chicken absolutely correct before offering it to customers. The chain's VP of culinary stated that the team spent "years" traveling the Southern U.S. to test recipes to ensure the best one was served up at Cracker Barrel. Per the website, the dish includes four pieces of bone-in chicken and is served with two sides, biscuits or corn muffins, and a bottle of honey.

Southern fried chicken is not the only fried chicken menu item. Cracker Barrel offers chicken fried chicken, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders, Sunday homestyle chicken, and its newest addition, Kick'n Ranch fried chicken.