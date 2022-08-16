The Boxed Brownie Hack That Giada De Laurentiis Just Tried

When De Laurentiis saw a certain baking hack that promised to fudgy brownies each time, she put the hack to test. Sharing the process on Instagram, De Laurentiis said that she had "heard a tip that said if you dunk a hot pan of brownies in ice water, it gives them a more dense truffle texture."

Using two boxed brownie mixes, De Laurentiis baked one pan of brownies as normal and dunked the second pan into an ice bath as soon as it was out of the oven. The trick here, according to her website, is to only bake the brownies till they are cooked so that when you remove them and plop them in ice water, all the cooking immediately stops and the brownies are left with a center that is dense and gooey, like chocolate truffles.

Roped into a taste test, her boyfriend Shane Farley found one batch to be a clear winner between the two. Astonishingly, the winning brownies were the ones that didn't get the ice bath. This brownie hack got a huge thumbs down from De Laurentiis.

Fans were not impressed either and were especially concerned that the temperature fluctuation from plopping a hot baking tray made from glass into a cold ice bath could be dangerous. "I was like omg at what moment will the glass baking dish break in that ice bath," wrote a fan, and another stated, "Do not put hot glass in ice water ppl." It seems like the jury is out on this brownie hack too!