Street Food USA Co-Creator Brian McGinn On What Defines Street Food - Exclusive

When asked what defines street food, Brian McGinn responded, "It's really difficult [to define]. Everyone has very strong feelings on what is street food and what isn't."

He explained that they try to use the city they are filming in as the basis for their definition. As the rationale can change, they try to stay sensitive to what it means in that area. "We cast a somewhat broad definition of street food, because each city also has its own definition. A lot of the street food in Miami comes from these Ventanita Cuban coffee kiosks ... That's very different from LA, where we have so many taco trucks and taco carts, and that's different from Portland, where they've built these food pods."

McGinn concluded that while there is no one definition of street food, "We try to learn about each city and then come up with a new definition based on what it means in that place."