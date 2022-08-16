Jade Catta-Preta Of Hotties On Hulu Shares Her Tips For Cooking On A First Date — Exclusive

"Communicate," Jade Catta-Preta told Mashed in an exclusive interview when asked what she's learned about first-date cooking after watching 20 couples pass through the show's 10 episodes. "If you're somebody who takes the lead usually, see what happens when you let the other person take the lead," she added. "Try to offset the traits that you're really used to in yourself. Listen, share stuff about yourself, find things that you have in common, touch. It's good to touch and taste things together. Use all your senses on the date. That can make it more exciting than sitting there and talking about your favorite places to travel. If I have to sit and listen to that again ... That's mostly where people go: 'So, where have you traveled to?'"

Of course, there are plenty of other things that can make or break a first date — like asking your heat-averse date to chow down on one of the spiciest peppers on the planet. But to see where things go wrong (or right) when challenges like that pop up, you'll need to catch Season 1 of "Hotties."

Season 1 of "Hotties" is now available for streaming on Hulu.