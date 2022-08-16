The Big Problem Costco Shoppers Have With Its Meal Prep Containers

As noted by costcohotfinds' post, the containers are designed to be safe for dishwashers and freezers as well as ovens and microwaves so long as shoppers remove the lid. Each container also has a glass divider inside of it to make meal prep easier for customers. However, if you thought that sounded like a meal prepper's dream come true, you thought differently than a number of commenters. The nearly $24 set (which Costco also claims is leakproof) does not meet some shoppers' expectations.

Costco customers claimed that the containers' lids were less than secure. One user stated that the latches of the lids were not sturdy, writing, "These are THE WORST!! All latches on the lids break off constantly and they leak everywhere. DO NOT BUY THESE." Another user noted that they had problems attempting to put the lid back on a container after they had microwaved one, stating, "These suck lol!! If you microwave and close the lid they are IMPOSSIBLE to open again! Broke mine last week this way."

So, according to customers, it seems that Costco's glass meal prep set may not be as perfect for meal preppers as the store hoped. But those that feel like they'll never find quality containers don't have to worry – we composed a list of 2022's best food container sets to help you find something that may better suit your meal prep needs.