Twitter Is Alarmed By José Andrés' Ukrainian Bee Dish

In the U.S., you're more likely to see someone eating insects on a reality TV show like "Fear Factor," rather than around the dinner table. Other countries around the world look at insects as a source of protein or even a delicacy, and it all comes down to cultural differences and traditions. According to The New York Times, European settlers in North America never dined on insects, so it wasn't passed down through history. Also, modern Americans often view bugs as dirty and associated with disease, which doesn't normally jibe with a tasty meal. However, as Atlas Obscura notes, both Native Americans and early colonial settlers were known to partake in fried cicadas and grasshopper flour.

On the flip side, in rural Ghana, insects are a means of survival, as they account for 60% of dietary protein (via Terminix). Other countries view insects as a delicacy, like in Brazil, where there is a celebration in the fall when queen ants (içás) come out of the ground (via U.S. News). Insect larvae are considered a delicacy in China, particularly silkworm moth larvae and bee larvae. Bee larvae are a bit of a controversial ingredient since the bee population is declining at an "unsustainable," rate, per CBS News. Despite the controversy, José Andrés shared a dish on Twitter that centered around bees, and fans were a bit alarmed.