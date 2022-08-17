Smashburger Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Smashburger is known for its unique smashed patties made with 100% Certified Angus Beef. A smash burger is a style of cooking burgers that includes flattening the patty by literally smashing it onto a grill. The patty adheres to the griddle, resulting in a crispy crust around the edges of the burger. Smashburger prides itself on creating these burgers in a fast-casual environment that is accessible to everyone (via Smashburger).

Smashburger provides alternatives for those customers who prefer not to eat beef. It offers turkey burgers, vegetarian black bean burgers, and chicken sandwiches. Smashburger has an impressive six different kinds of crispy chicken sandwiches on the regular menu, as well as two kinds of chicken tenders.

While other fast food burger joints like Whataburger and Burger King serve spicy chicken sandwiches, Smashburger only offers Nashville hot-style chicken tenders (via Thrillist). That's about to change as the chain is re-releasing its spicy chicken sandwich for a limited time.