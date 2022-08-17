We Now Definitively Know Twitter's Favorite Soup

Above all else, Twitter is known for its discourse. But although the social media app's users have gotten into heated debates on everything from the worst restaurant chain to politics, there are a few rare instances where people across the app unite. And more often than not, that unifying force seems to have something to do with food. For example, when Costco removed the combo pizza slices from its food court, Twitter users came together to protest the products' disappearance. Now Twitter has once again come to one of its very rare app-wide agreements -– and this time it was over a soup.

With people across the U.S. sipping down over 10 billion bowls of soup each year, surely everyone has a type of soup they love to devour over all the rest. That's probably what Twitter user Damien Scott, whose username is MadScientistFF, was thinking when he posted a tweet featuring a collection of soups and asked Twitter to respond with their favorite. The list featured 12 different soup options, ranging from tomato soup to pho, but only one choice made it to Twitter's trending page.