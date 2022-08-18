The Rare Surprise A Man Found When Eating Clams

It's getting a snow day on a Friday when you're a kid. It's finding $20 on the sidewalk. It's winning on a scratch-off ticket you bought with some spare change. All of these things in life are some of the sweetest experiences, perhaps because they're the most unexpected. It's even more incredible when you find these strokes of luck in the most surprising of places.

This was the case for one Scott Overland, a husband and father from the Philadelphia area who was enjoying a meal at a Delaware restaurant. According to USA Today, Overland and his wife were eating an appetizer of clams when he bit down on something hard. What he discovered wasn't a piece of shell or some jewelry that had fallen into his food, but instead a pearl — a purple pearl, to be exact. For a dish that cost no more than $14, Overland had stumbled on a valuable treasure that averages anywhere from "$600 to $16,000" per TODAY.

TODAY reports that the couple almost sent the dish back, as it included a topping of pico de gallo — something Overland's wife didn't like. Rather than send the dish — and the pearl — back, the two decided to not make a fuss and enjoy the meal anyway. Overland even joked that the pearl was their reward for "not being a pain at restaurants."

While Overland is no doubt a lucky man, just how often do people find treasures hidden in their seafood dinners?