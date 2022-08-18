Coffee Mate Is Venturing Into The Plant-Based Creamer Game

Globally, the demand for plant-based options has been on the rise over the last five years. Per Food Revolution Network, sales of plant-based meats and dairy totaled more than $29 billion in 2020, and in a 10-year period, the numbers are expected to rise to $162 billion. Besides items at the grocery store, restaurants have also been jumping on the trend. In 2018, plant-based menu items rose by 51%, and plant-based food consumption in the United States increased by 300%, according to Foodable Network.

So, what is the reason for this seemingly sudden rise of veganism? Per Live Kindly, consumers are becoming more aware of the impact that animal products have on their health. They are also beginning to care more about a meat-based diet's ethnical and environmental impact. Food producers are catching on to this trend, and recently, Coffee Mate has decided to jump on board with its own plant-based creamer (via Vegconomist).