Coffee Mate Is Venturing Into The Plant-Based Creamer Game
Globally, the demand for plant-based options has been on the rise over the last five years. Per Food Revolution Network, sales of plant-based meats and dairy totaled more than $29 billion in 2020, and in a 10-year period, the numbers are expected to rise to $162 billion. Besides items at the grocery store, restaurants have also been jumping on the trend. In 2018, plant-based menu items rose by 51%, and plant-based food consumption in the United States increased by 300%, according to Foodable Network.
So, what is the reason for this seemingly sudden rise of veganism? Per Live Kindly, consumers are becoming more aware of the impact that animal products have on their health. They are also beginning to care more about a meat-based diet's ethnical and environmental impact. Food producers are catching on to this trend, and recently, Coffee Mate has decided to jump on board with its own plant-based creamer (via Vegconomist).
2 flavors are on the way
Coffee Mate has announced that a vegan coffee creamer is on its way, joining the likes of Silk, Califia Farms, and Oatly in the creamer section. The company is releasing French Vanilla and Carmel flavors of almond and oat milk creamers. According to company, plant-based creamers account for 15% of the market in 2022, prompting the brand to create their own products for the first time in 50 years. Beginning in October, the creamers will be available at Walmart and will be on shelves in other grocery stores in January 2023.
In 2017, the brand dipped its toes into the plant-based industry with its Natural Bliss line, per Vegconomist. In 2020, Coffee Mate's parent coffee, Nestle, joined Starbucks in producing non-dairy creamers. "As creamer fans continue to seek variety, both in flavor and ingredients, it was only natural for Coffee Mate to step into the plant space," says Nestlé senior director of brand marketing Leonardo Aizpuru. Now, coffee lovers who want to work more plant-based products into their diet can try out a splash of Coffee Mate's latest.