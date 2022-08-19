Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Martha Stewart's 'Perfect' Lunch

There's never a dull moment on Martha Stewart's Instagram page, where the 81-year-old recently stunned her 1.6 million followers with a scandalous throwback magazine cover. For her latest upload to the social media platform, however, the cookbook author embraced her foodie roots, opting to give fans a peek at her simple, rainy day lunch of spaghetti and meatballs that, for Stewart, seems to be a 10 out of 10.

"Perfect meatballs. Perfect fresh tomato sauce. Perfect lunch on a rainy cold Maine Thursday," the celeb chef captioned the post that, of course, also included a photo of her meal. Her followers seemed impressed by the August 18 food photo as well, if the 5,800-plus likes the post has racked up thus far is any indication. Additionally, several people took to the comments section to praise Stewart's meal, where many mirrored the lifestyle guru's own words about the dish in their commentary. "Perfect pic of perfect lunch," Instagram user @eileenocon wrote. "Looks so good Martha!" another fawning fan said.

Some inquired about the recipe Stewart used to make her "perfect" lunch, though it's unclear whether or not the domestic goddess actually whipped up the classic Italian dish herself. However, the businesswoman does have instructions for "easy spaghetti and meatballs" on her website. If Stewart did, in fact, cook the meal herself, we think it's safe to assume this could be the recipe she used.