The Big Change That May Be Coming To Kroger's Checkout Lines

Depending on your mood (and the crowdedness of your grocery store), going food shopping can be a joyful self-care act preparing you for the week ahead, or it can be a total nightmare. The checkout lane can be a big contributor to the more unpleasant trips. If you've been waiting to check out for so long that you start wondering about the real reason grocery store checkout lines are so narrow, maybe it's time to cut your losses and head for the self-checkout area instead.

Self-checkouts can be just as frustrating, though. Thankfully, they no longer beep at you and set off their "customer needs help" alarms nearly as often as they did when they became commonplace in the early 2010s (via Forbes). However, self-checkouts are still slow if you're purchasing a large number of items. Individually removing each item from your cart, swiping, and bagging takes longer than loading all your items onto a conveyor belt the way you would at a staffed checkout line.

There's some good news, though, as Kroger stores have come up with an innovative solution that promises to make self-checkout easier in more ways than one.