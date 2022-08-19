Why Rick Ross' Wingstop Stores Just Got Slapped With A Huge Fine

Life can be difficult as a restaurant worker even if you are paid well. If you are compensated poorly in addition to dealing with the upsetting reason so many restaurant workers are leaving the industry, though, it's hard to blame you for getting out of the business. Unfortunately, it seems a fast-food franchise owned by musician Rick Ross' family has been part of the problem, and now the company is literally paying for it.

Ross' business ventures have been diverse since he established himself in the music industry. Those forays have included a collaboration with Reebok, a film studio, writing for Rolling Stone, and starting a private-label liquor brand, as Vibe reported in 2014.

Ross also helped form Boss Wings Enterprises LLC, which USA Today says Ross' mother and sister own. That company operates multiple Wingstop locations, including five in Mississippi. According to Black Enterprise, the U.S. Department of Labor handed a six-figure fine to Boss Wings Enterprises. The reasons behind that fine might surprise Ross' fans.