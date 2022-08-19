Here's Which Pumpkin Spice Doughnut You Should Get At Krispy Kreme, According To A Dietitian

In the immortal words of Joey Tribbiani from "Friends," "If you're going to do something wrong, do it right." Of course, that was just before he tried to convince his vegetarian pal, Phoebe Buffay, to eat T-bone steaks, which we're not recommending. Nor are we recommending that you go out and pound a few racks of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, for the record, and neither is Brookell White, MS, RD, and MyFitnessPal nutrition consultant. But again, if you're going to do it, we're here to help steer you in the "right" direction. Er, not that doughnuts are wrong. But you know. They're not exactly a kale salad.

In the delightful world of doughnuts, big news broke this week. And fans of Starbucks' famous PSL might be pleased. Word on the street is that Krispy Kreme brought its pumpkin spice doughnuts back for the autumnal season even sooner than usual. Uh, now, in fact. And if that news makes you want to hop in your too-hot car and pretend like summer is a distant memory via the sweet, gourd-ish taste of pumpkin spice doughnuts, well, let dietitian Brookell White take the wheel. She talked to Mashed about Krispy Kreme's fall flavor lineup and gave her two cents on the best option in their newest seasonal lineup