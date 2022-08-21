The Olive Garden Engagement Shoot That Looked Just Like Italy

Olive Garden is known for many things, including its fresh and colorful salads (actually, the best casual dining salad around, according to nearly 50% of those recently surveyed by Mashed), the FREE breadsticks, and the fact that the food it successfully passes off as Italian is actually blatantly American, albeit an American riff on Italian-style dining. There are also quite a few things that Olive Garden would rather that no one know. But let's put that aside for another time because we're here to talk about the Olive Garden secret that only a small slice of the population knows, or at least that was the case until just up until very recently.

In perfect meta-fashion, not only does Olive Garden pass off American food for Italian, but it's also quite proficient at passing itself off as a romantic Italian grotto – as in a cozy, seaside (or not), sun-dappled, well-gardened stone structure located walking distance from the canal in Venice, or perhaps somewhere off the Amalfi coast. But it really doesn't matter where in Italy we're talking about. The point is that one particular Olive Garden located right here in the U.S. of A. recently did an outstanding job at standing in for a picturesque Italian venue during a recent engagement photo shoot for one couple and their wedding photographer. Here are all the deets on the Olive Garden engagement shoot that looked just like Italy.