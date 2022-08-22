We Finally Know Bobby's 'Secret Weapon' On Beat Bobby Flay

Watching an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay" with a group can be quite a polarizing experience. You'll find yourself in two distinct camps — those that want Bobby Flay to win and those that want him to lose — and you'll quickly discover that no one is "lukewarm" when it comes to their desired outcome. Some will side with the gaggle of guest stars who eagerly point out all of Flay's faults and stop at nothing to throw him off his game. And others will call foul, cheering Flay on toward victory.

No matter how you feel, Flay doesn't actually win as often as many believe. In fact, Showbiz Cheat Sheet claims he is only victorious on about 66% of the shows. They attribute some of these losses to the fact that Flay lets his opponents choose which dish they will have to make and they tend to pick things that are outside Flay's wheelhouse. A prime example is the time Buddy Valastro took a "cakewalk" to victory with his tiered layer cake, while Flay's effort was referred to as a "Jackson Pollock imitation" (via Food Network). Some will be happy to know that during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," he confessed that he enjoys losing as he wants to "create a stage for other chefs from around the country who may not get that opportunity."

He does, however, have a secret weapon that he uses when he wants a win and it's time to reveal what it is.