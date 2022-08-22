The Bold Burger Sonic Is Releasing For A Limited Time

Cheeseburgers are a staple menu item at many fast food restaurants. They're quick, filling, and easy to eat on the go or at home. It seems most fast food restaurants have a signature burger that is unique to each establishment. McDonald's is known for its Big Mac, Burger King has its flame-grilled Whopper, and Freddy's serves up thin steakburgers.

Sonic Drive-In serves up classic cheeseburgers, piled high with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, raw white onions, and pickles. The burgers also come with a more controversial ingredient: mayonnaise. One of the perks of dining at Sonic is the customization option customers have to make their burgers any way they like. If mayo grosses you out, you can leave it off completely or add another condiment like mustard or ketchup. Sonic also gives customers the option to add on some unique toppings, like chili, fresh jalapeños, or bacon.

In addition to its regular burgers, Sonic occasionally introduces a new burger to its repertoire. In 2021, Sonic released its Dill Pickle Cheeseburger, which was topped with pickle fries, fresh pickles, and a dill pickle ranch. This year, Sonic is rolling out another new burger: the Chophouse Cheeseburger.