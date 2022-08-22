Why IHOP Just Made A Huge Menu Change

IHOP studied its customers' ordering behaviors and realized that 80% of diners tinkered with the composition of their meals at the restaurant (via Restaurant Dive). That's one of the reasons why it decided to unveil its new Choice menu, which features customizable griddle combos, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. The Choice menu will be available to diners at any time of day. It will also offer two seasonal options available through October 31: a pumpkin spice pancakes combo, and Scary Face pancakes that come with edible decorations (via Forbes).

Another reason why IHOP may have launched this new Choice menu is to give customers more value. Combos seem like a better value than a la carte options, and saving while dining out is more important to diners right now than ever because of inflation. Considering the fact that the price of eggs is up 47% year-over-year, it makes sense that a breakfast joint would want to offer its customers as much perceived value as possible (via Small Biz Trends).