How Pizza Hut Japan Found A Unique Way Around Food Inflation

Many of us probably know the stereotype about people who have just returned from studying abroad being insufferable by describing how cultured they are now that they've left the U.S. for the first time. Perhaps you could tune out these hypothetical people. But when they talk about how different American fast food chains are in other countries, it piques our interest. If they traveled to the U.K., they may come back complaining that the McNuggets weren't salty enough because the Brits use about half as much salt as their American counterparts (via Reuters). If they went to Australia, they may have dined at Hungry Jack's, better known as Burger King in the U.S.

They may have discovered how people really eat pizza around the world at a Pizza Hut in Japan, where you can get a pizza topped with tuna or teriyaki chicken & mayo (per The Travel). These flavors and several others are exclusive to Pizza Huts located in the Land of the Rising Sun. Pizza Hut Japan is not only innovative with its toppings, but the chain has just released a new pizza base option that alleviates some of the pressure of inflation (via Sora News 24).