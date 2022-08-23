Producer Brian McGinn Reveals The Most Difficult Part Of Making Street Food And Chef's Table - Exclusive

Brian McGinn explained that it's vitally important to get the casting right — not only because the show's main focus is the chefs, but also because "Street Food" highlights those in food preparation who do not always get the recognition of higher-end chefs. "We thought it'd be really cool to be able to tell some of these stories of people who are working with the same dedication and passion and talent as a lot of the people that we profile on 'Chef's Table,' but don't traditionally get the same spotlight shown on them."

Finding the right candidates for casting isn't just about making great food; it's also about the story they can share. McGinn said, "There's something that makes their food great, and then there's something that we look for as well, which is that personal story that will be universal and connect with more people around the world."

Naturally, the food is good, but the show wants to look deeper by finding the root of its story. In doing so, "Street Food" is able to foster a connection with its viewers. "That story hopefully is emotional to viewers, and they come away from seeing the protagonists and the characters that we feature in our shows being presented with life's obstacles. How they respond and figure out a way to either find their voice, or to succeed, support their families, we hope that those stories end up resonating with people that are watching at home," McGinn shared.

"Street Food USA" is streaming now on Netflix.