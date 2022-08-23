Why The Inflation Of Chicken Prices May Have Come To An End

The retail value of chicken — or broiler meat, as they call it in the poultry industry — has been on a wild ride this year, sharing the brunt of rocky inflation tides with products like gas, wheat, and red meat. Chicken breasts have always had a relatively high price range due to their popularity among American home cooks (per The Washington Post), but even the humblest parts of the bird have had their time in the inflation spotlight in recent months.

After enjoying a long stretch of redeemed popularity sparked by pandemic food trends, many restaurants struggled to sell chicken wings this spring after the birds they were attached to suddenly started to break the bank. There were a few notable reasons restaurants were forced to jack up prices of the formerly frugal side dish: Chicken feed was expensive, there was an avian flu outbreak that killed 22 million birds, and unprecedented harsh winters were wiping out chicken farms in Texas. Luckily, it now looks like chicken might one of the few food products that might be finally getting a break from inflation.