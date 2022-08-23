The Best Way To Counteract Super-Spicy Food, According To Jade Catta-Preta From Hotties - Exclusive

As Jade Catta-Preta told us during her exclusive interview, water is not your friend if you're attempting to alleviate pain caused by particularly spicy foods. Instead, she said, based on her experience hosting "Hotties," ranch dressing is the way to go.

She said, "A lot of people ended up chugging ranch, and that helped. It's gross, but anything [with a] white texture helps. We had a lot of random stuff in [the food trucks]. We had blue cheese. That's never fun to chug. There was half-and-half. It's funny to see [contestants'] reactions. At one point, they're putting anything they can find in their mouths to make the burning go away. It's funny what happens to people when they're like that. Bread is probably the best, I hear."

However, she also explained, "After a certain point, you have to let it pass through you unfortunately, and then get ready for the pain that you're going to experience."

