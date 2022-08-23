Wendy's Summer Salad Shortage Is Causing An Uproar On Reddit

A Redditor in the forum reported that one of the main reasons for the salad being hard to find is because it is officially at the end of its limited time run, posting, "Yeah it's a seasonal salad and since it's technically the end of summer we're down with it for now." Some users were not pleased with this information. One even wrote, "[It's] August 22 how is it the end of summer plz explain."

However, according to commenter odanhammer, the strawberry-topped summer product usually can still be found all the way into the beginning of September. They claimed, "This year is the first time it hasn't been pushed all the way back til the 2nd or 3rd week of September, solely for inventory to run out." And a Redditor who works for the chain revealed that this could be thanks to unexpected supply issues with the strawberries that come with the summer salad. The Wendy's employee explained that their store no longer offers the salad due to their distributor having a strawberry shortage.

But for those who can relate to AdmiralToucan and want to respond to the discovery that there is a shortage of the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad with a drawn-out "nooooooooooooooo," this news doesn't mean there are no summery treats left. For example, the Dutch Bros ​​Blended Orangesicle Rebel will be sold year-round, according to a company press release.