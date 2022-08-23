The Hilarious Origin Story Behind Sophie Flay's Cooking Journey

Have you ever noticed how many famous people have children that follow in their footsteps? You see it in Hollywood, but it's also especially prevalent in the food world. For instance, did you know that Alex Guarnaschelli's mother, Maria, was a famous cookbook editor (via The New York Times)? And, though Giada De Laurentiis is the first member of her family to do food television, she's far from the first to be employed in showbusiness — her grandfather Dino De Laurentiis is one of the most famous Italian film producers of all time, and her mother Veronica was an Italian film actor.

But, what about Bobby Flay's daughter, Sophie? These days, it seems like the younger Flay is falling right in time with her father's footsteps. The two have a podcast together, "Always Hungry," on which they discuss different foods they've tried from around the world and share audio of themselves cooking a recipe together. More recently, the duo debuted a culinary travel show called "Bobby And Sophie On The Coast" on August 22, 2022, on Food Network. But, it turns out Sophie didn't always take after her father in the kitchen — far from it, in fact.