Ree Drummond's Genius Tip For Transforming Frozen Pound Cake
Ree Drummond may be famous for the yummy, ranch-style food fare she serves up, but according to Parade, her cooking inspirations are just like ours. Drummond told the publication, "My mom was a really great home cook, and my mother-in-law cooked for crowds of cowboys and visitors. They were my main cooking inspirations." Of course, with the exception of that similarity, most of us don't have her culinary claim to fame or kitchen savvy. But that's all right because the Los Angeles city girl turned Oklahoma country chick is willing to share.
Drummond has given us her secret for perfect meatballs and has shared the unexpected ingredient she uses to make biscuits. But it's no secret that The Pioneer Woman is a dessert magician. Drummond revealed that her all-time favorite dessert is a tres leches cake she first made for a friend's birthday, per The Pioneer Woman blog, and the celebrity cook is kind of infatuated with pecan pie – who isn't? And as it turns out, Drummond also knows her way around a frozen pound cake. In fact, she has a magic trick that can transform this classic confection into a dreamy dessert, and just the thought of it gets our taste buds churning.
Keep the tin from your store bought cake
Food Network took to Twitter to share the genius Ree Drummond trick that will have you making icebox cakes all the time. In a 4-minute video, Drummond shares how she transforms a store-bought frozen pound cake by slicing it into layers. She then creates a kind of lasagna of pound cake, whipped cream, jam, and halved blackberries. You read that right – it uses very few ingredients! We know there are plenty of bloggers like Flour On My Face and The Savvy Sparrow who use a store-bought pound cake to make their icebox cakes.
However, what's so striking about this icebox cake is how Drummond retains the loaf tin the pound cake came in and uses it as the vessel for her dessert. No extra pan to prep and clean. Win! And as a bonus tip, Drummond first lines the tin with plastic wrap before building her layers. She uses enough of the wrap so that it can also cover the cake creation before she places it into her fridge to get firm.