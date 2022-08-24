Ree Drummond's Genius Tip For Transforming Frozen Pound Cake

Ree Drummond may be famous for the yummy, ranch-style food fare she serves up, but according to Parade, her cooking inspirations are just like ours. Drummond told the publication, "My mom was a really great home cook, and my mother-in-law cooked for crowds of cowboys and visitors. They were my main cooking inspirations." Of course, with the exception of that similarity, most of us don't have her culinary claim to fame or kitchen savvy. But that's all right because the Los Angeles city girl turned Oklahoma country chick is willing to share.

Drummond has given us her secret for perfect meatballs and has shared the unexpected ingredient she uses to make biscuits. But it's no secret that The Pioneer Woman is a dessert magician. Drummond revealed that her all-time favorite dessert is a tres leches cake she first made for a friend's birthday, per The Pioneer Woman blog, and the celebrity cook is kind of infatuated with pecan pie – who isn't? And as it turns out, Drummond also knows her way around a frozen pound cake. In fact, she has a magic trick that can transform this classic confection into a dreamy dessert, and just the thought of it gets our taste buds churning.