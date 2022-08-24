How Top Chef Canada's Eden Grinshpan Upgrades Her BLT - Exclusive

The warm weather may be coming to an end, but your favorite summer eats don't have to. In fact, ordering ice cream in the dead of winter is one of life's greatest pleasures. If you are one of those people who tries to include summer dishes in your dinner menu all year round, then Eden Grinshpan's BLT recipe tip is also for you. Seen as a host on "Top Chef Canada," the food personality recently teamed up with Sir Kensington's to create a summer condiment box, and naturally, her favorite condiment is included in her BLTs.

During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Eden talked about the summer foods she just can't get enough of right now. One of the best aspects of hotter months is the ability to grow vegetables right in your backyard, and Grinshpan raved about her garden, as the ingredients in a BLT will most likely be upgraded in flavor when you pick them yourself (fresh tomatoes beat store-bought tomatoes every time!). The cookbook writer also came up with an alternative to the classic BLT, and let's just say it'll be a star at your end-of-summer pool parties.