Why Reddit Thinks Wendy's Discontinued A Popular Sauce

For many years now, condiment connoisseurs have been making space in their pantries for hot honey: A delectable amalgamation of spicy and sweet that Thrillist says lends itself nicely to pizza, chicken sandwiches, and even ice cream. The sticky sauce first made its presence known in the U.S. with the debut of Mike's Hot Honey in 2010. However, it wasn't until a feature on national television in 2015 that it started to seriously pick up steam (via CBS).

Now, in 2022, the hot honey trend is heating up like never before. Not only have several notable brands started to produce their own versions of the condiment that one could easily describe as liquid gold, but it has also infiltrated the menus of a number of popular restaurant chains like Wingstop and Johnny Rockets, where hot honey-inspired dishes were added to the menus just last month.

The hot honey movement is clearly here to stay. However, even with the condiment's immense and ever-growing popularity, there is one eatery that some Redditors think may soon be cutting ties with the trend. "Has the hot honey sauce been discontinued?" u/idoubtthatsaaron asked their fellow Frosty fanatics in a post to the Wendy's subreddit page earlier this week. Could this really be the end?