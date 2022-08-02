Johnny Rockets Just Hopped On The Hot Honey Bandwagon

According to Johnny Rockets' website, the chain has added a crispy chicken sandwich to its menu with a drooling drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey to play against the fried chicken. Additionally, this sandwich is piled high with pickles and bacon, and you can customize it with cheese, an onion ring, extra bacon, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, jalapeños, chili topping, and grilled green peppers (if you want to go for the works). Chew Boom notes this sandwich will only be available for a limited time, so make certain you check your local Johnny Rockets so that your taste buds aren't disappointed.

Johnny Rockets' addition of its new chicken sandwich is on par with the food trends QSR Magazine has seen in its data analysis. According to the publication, they've noted an 187% increase of menu items using this sweet and spicy syrup on their dishes. Hot honey is, well, hot. But don't worry if you're new to the trend, we have you covered with the ways you should be using hot honey and how to make the spicy and sweet sauce at home.