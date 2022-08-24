Padma Lakshmi Had A Twitter Rant About Biden's Student Loan Debt Plan
President Joe Biden had people with student loans on edge this month, because the pause on payments due to COVID was going to end on August 31 and he did not announce a plan until today (via AP News). According to NPR, recipients of a Pell Grant will qualify for $20,000 in debt forgiveness, while other borrowers who make less than $125,000 qualify for $10,000. The president tweeted a graphic that explained the plan, noting that payment would now be based on income and max out at 5% of monthly income.
The pause on payments was also extended, allegedly for the last time, until December 31. Activist, author, and James Beard Award winner Padma Lakshmi is not afraid to speak out on political issues like this one, even though most people may only know her in the context of the food space. The "Taste the Nation" star quoted the tweet containing Biden's plan and added clapping emojis, but posted numerous other tweets about how she feels about student loan debt in general.
'If this country can bail out corporations & banks, we can bail out students'
People often tell celebrities to stay in their lane when it comes to politics, but "Top Chef" host and activist Padma Lakshmi not only talks the talk, she walks the walk (via NPR). The "Taste the Nation" host advocates for immigrants' rights and women's rights as an ACLU Artist Ambassador and as the founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America (via Padma Lakshmi's official website). She is not afraid to speak her mind on social media, and she did not hold back when speaking about student debt. "Young ones in this country are told that by going to college they are making an investment in themselves & their future," Lakshmi tweeted. "However, the crushing burden of student debt impacts many for the rest of their lives."
The cookbook author knew that the trolls were headed her way, so she tweeted at them before they could even get a chance to respond. "To those saying 'I paid off all my loans so you should, too!' or an equivalent: Ok, good for you. Where is the compassion and acknowledgment of how times have evolved? A vicious cycle should not be thrust upon generation after generation," tweeted the James Beard Award winner. This vicious cycle has come to a peak, with over $1.6 trillion in federal student debt (via NPR). Biden's plan, however, should eliminate debt for millions of Americans and cut it in half for millions more.