Padma Lakshmi Had A Twitter Rant About Biden's Student Loan Debt Plan

People often tell celebrities to stay in their lane when it comes to politics, but "Top Chef" host and activist Padma Lakshmi not only talks the talk, she walks the walk (via NPR). The "Taste the Nation" host advocates for immigrants' rights and women's rights as an ACLU Artist Ambassador and as the founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America (via Padma Lakshmi's official website). She is not afraid to speak her mind on social media, and she did not hold back when speaking about student debt. "Young ones in this country are told that by going to college they are making an investment in themselves & their future," Lakshmi tweeted. "However, the crushing burden of student debt impacts many for the rest of their lives."

The cookbook author knew that the trolls were headed her way, so she tweeted at them before they could even get a chance to respond. "To those saying 'I paid off all my loans so you should, too!' or an equivalent: Ok, good for you. Where is the compassion and acknowledgment of how times have evolved? A vicious cycle should not be thrust upon generation after generation," tweeted the James Beard Award winner. This vicious cycle has come to a peak, with over $1.6 trillion in federal student debt (via NPR). Biden's plan, however, should eliminate debt for millions of Americans and cut it in half for millions more.