Why Fans Think Doja Cat's New Brand Is Majorly Inspired By Dunkin'

When you're hoping to grab a donut from Dunkin', you know exactly what colored sign to be on the lookout for. The words in Doja Cat's video were written out in bulky white and glittery purple letters against a deep orange background — which Twitter users instantly identified with trying to grab an iced coffee at a favorite donut spot. One user posted, "I thought this was a Dunkin' collab." Another wrote, "Girl I thought this was dunkin."

The actual collection, which can be found on the brand's website, also features the same Dunkin'-esque bulky letters and orange, white, and purple colors. But Doja Cat's own flair has been added to the brand. Images of cats, dark green and blue apparel, and hats donning "I (heart) its giving" are offered in the brand's lineup.

However, "its giving" and Dunkin's brands still undoubtedly have a striking color and font resemblance, and the idea of Doja Cat taking notes on a fast food chain's look is far from outlandish. If there's one thing the superstar is known for, it's her love of food. After all, Doja Cat has been credited with calling out Taco Bell on Twitter to contribute to the effort to bring back the chain's Mexican pizza. But despite looking like she took direct inspo from the company, POP BUZZ reports neither Doja Cat nor Dunkin' has commented about the "its giving" collection's appearance.