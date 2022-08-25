Are You Brave Enough To Try The New Oscar Meyer 'Cold Dog?'

Hot dogs are an American staple that can be eaten plain or decked out with endless toppings. Some people engage in arguments about whether a hot dog is considered a sandwich, while others debate whether ketchup truly belongs on a hotdog. Even with these debates, it's safe to say that most people would stick to eating hot dogs for lunch or dinner meals.

Oscar Mayer, a purveyor of hot dogs and lunch meat, has a history of serving up foods in interesting and unusual ways. In January 2022, Oscar Mayer released a bologna face mask. The hydrogel face mask luckily did not smell or taste like the lunchmeat but did bear an eery resemblance to pink bologna. Although the product was clearly a gimmick, it did remind customers to eat real bologna and not the sheet mask. The mask was sold on Amazon for a limited time.

The bologna face mask just mimicked a slice of bologna, but Oscar Mayer's newest creation from its hot dogs takes it to a whole new level.