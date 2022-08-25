The Viral TikTok That Allegedly Got A Barista Fired

Having the occasional bad day at work is expected when you do the same tasks 20-40 hours per week, but who you're venting to about your work day woes matters more than you think. Working as a Starbucks barista probably has its highs and lows. Like any job where you're on your feet all day, complaining seems like a given part of the gig at the end of a long eight-hour shift.

Dealing with complete strangers over how many shots of espresso they want in their tall lattes and having to whip up countless tailored Frappuccinos doesn't sound easy, but some baristas may not realize how Starbucks makes 75% of its drink sales.

While complaining about your service job on Reddit may be a healthy option since you can create an impersonal username while simultaneously opting out of video sharing, TikTok may not be the safest place to unleash your grievances, especially if you're a Starbucks employee.

A few weeks ago, a disgruntled barista mocked one customer's early morning order of a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino on social media. Even though the Tiktok video (which has since been deleted and reposted by another user) caused a viral stir on social media, rumor has it that the clip also caused the barista's loss of employment.