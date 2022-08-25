The Viral TikTok That Allegedly Got A Barista Fired
Having the occasional bad day at work is expected when you do the same tasks 20-40 hours per week, but who you're venting to about your work day woes matters more than you think. Working as a Starbucks barista probably has its highs and lows. Like any job where you're on your feet all day, complaining seems like a given part of the gig at the end of a long eight-hour shift.
Dealing with complete strangers over how many shots of espresso they want in their tall lattes and having to whip up countless tailored Frappuccinos doesn't sound easy, but some baristas may not realize how Starbucks makes 75% of its drink sales.
While complaining about your service job on Reddit may be a healthy option since you can create an impersonal username while simultaneously opting out of video sharing, TikTok may not be the safest place to unleash your grievances, especially if you're a Starbucks employee.
A few weeks ago, a disgruntled barista mocked one customer's early morning order of a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino on social media. Even though the Tiktok video (which has since been deleted and reposted by another user) caused a viral stir on social media, rumor has it that the clip also caused the barista's loss of employment.
How a Frappuccino allegedly caused an icy departure for one Starbucks barista
In the buzzworthy Tiktok video, we see a Starbucks employee make "a grown adult their 6am milkshake" with additional comments like "I'm basically sleep walking" with the final product being pushed to the camera lens at the end with one final send-off message: "Have fun pooping."
Stills have been captured and reposted on Reddit and Twitter, and social media users can't stop voicing their opinions. While some defended the employee, most made sarcastic remarks about the barista with one user on Twitter stating "What a shocker that they have to make drinks in a place that specializes in drinks."
Then just a few days ago, one Redditor shared that a friend was recently fired from Starbucks for posting a "light-hearted" video about "serving people milkshakes in the morning" and asked if she had any chance of getting her job back. While it hasn't been confirmed that the barista who took the viral video was fired, the description posted matches that of the original employee.
While it's true that Starbucks Frappuccinos do have a ridiculous amount of sugar, one Redditor posted that making fun of people for buying said sugary drinks goes against the "Starbucks Global Social Media Standard" which is detailed on the Starbucks website. Starbucks Social Media Guidelines plainly state that "the internet doesn't have a 'delete' key." The original TikToker will probably think twice in her next job about keeping her "in jest" complaints offline.